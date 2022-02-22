(PLX AI) – CNH Industrial targets Adjusted 2024 EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities of ~12% to 13% by 2024.CNH Industrial targets Agriculture EBIT Margin to reach 14.5% to 15.5% by 2024CNH Industrial targets adjusted EPS of above $1.70 by 2024Net …

CNH Industrial Aims for Adj. EPS of Above $1.70 by 2024

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer