CNH Industrial Aims for Adj. EPS of Above $1.70 by 2024
- (PLX AI) – CNH Industrial targets Adjusted 2024 EBIT Margin of Industrial Activities of ~12% to 13% by 2024.
- CNH Industrial targets Agriculture EBIT Margin to reach 14.5% to 15.5% by 2024
- CNH Industrial targets adjusted EPS of above $1.70 by 2024
- Net sales of Industrial Activities projected to grow to $20 - $22 billion by 2024 with CAGR of ~6%
- Cumulative 2022-2024 free cash flow of Industrial Activities projected over $4.4 billion
