ICE Invests in Blockchain Company tZERO
(PLX AI) – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Strategic Investment in tZERO Group, Inc.ICE becomes a significant minority shareholder in tZERO; terms not disclosedtZERO, through a wholly owned subsidiary, operates an SEC-regulated alternative …
- (PLX AI) – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Strategic Investment in tZERO Group, Inc.
- ICE becomes a significant minority shareholder in tZERO; terms not disclosed
- tZERO, through a wholly owned subsidiary, operates an SEC-regulated alternative trading system (ATS) and broker-dealer in the digital asset space
