Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says OBB awards Stadler the contract for 186 double-decker trains once again.Following some confusion regarding Stadler’s qualified electronic signature, the Supreme Administrative Court in Vienna finally cleared the way, the …
- (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says OBB awards Stadler the contract for 186 double-decker trains once again.
- Following some confusion regarding Stadler’s qualified electronic signature, the Supreme Administrative Court in Vienna finally cleared the way, the company said
- The framework agreement has a ten-year term and a total volume of up to EUR 3 billion
- We are extremely pleased that, after a delayed tendering process, we have now been legally awarded the contract by ÖBB, Stadler CEO said
