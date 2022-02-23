Elia Posts FY Adj. Net Profit EUR 328.3 Million; to Pay EUR 1.75 Dividend
(PLX AI) – Elia 2021 adjusted net profit up by 6.6% reaching €328.3 million.Says Nemo Link’s very strong performance and solid operations in Belgium offset the reduced result in GermanyElia dividend of €1.75 per shareGrid investments totaling €376.7 …
- (PLX AI) – Elia 2021 adjusted net profit up by 6.6% reaching €328.3 million.
- Says Nemo Link’s very strong performance and solid operations in Belgium offset the reduced result in Germany
- Elia dividend of €1.75 per share
- Grid investments totaling €376.7 million in Belgium and €850.9 million in Germany made
