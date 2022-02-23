checkAd

Elia Posts FY Adj. Net Profit EUR 328.3 Million; to Pay EUR 1.75 Dividend

(PLX AI) – Elia 2021 adjusted net profit up by 6.6% reaching €328.3 million.Says Nemo Link’s very strong performance and solid operations in Belgium offset the reduced result in GermanyElia dividend of €1.75 per shareGrid investments totaling €376.7 …

  • (PLX AI) – Elia 2021 adjusted net profit up by 6.6% reaching €328.3 million.
  • Says Nemo Link’s very strong performance and solid operations in Belgium offset the reduced result in Germany
  • Elia dividend of €1.75 per share
  • Grid investments totaling €376.7 million in Belgium and €850.9 million in Germany made

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 115,50, was eine Steigerung von +0,35% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Autor: PLX AI
