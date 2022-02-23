checkAd

Telefonica Deutschland Sees Revenue Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage in 2022

(PLX AI) – Telefonica Deutschland raised 2025 ambition for network energy efficiency to 87% reduction in energy consumption.Telefonica Deutschland dividend proposal of EURc 18 per shareQ4 revenue EUR 2,055 million vs. estimate EUR 2,059 …

  • (PLX AI) – Telefonica Deutschland raised 2025 ambition for network energy efficiency to 87% reduction in energy consumption.
  • Telefonica Deutschland dividend proposal of EURc 18 per share
  • Q4 revenue EUR 2,055 million vs. estimate EUR 2,059 million
  • Telefonica Deutschland expects 2022 revenues low single-digit percentage year-on-year growth
  • Also sees low-single-digit percentage growth in OIBDA
  • Sees 14-15% capex to sales ratio
