Castellum Divests Portfolio in Gävle for SEK 2.3 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Castellum divests portfolio of 12 properties in Gävle for SEK 2.3 billion.
- The sale resulted in an impairment of goodwill of approximately MSEK 150 and deferred tax income of approximately MSEK 300
- The underlying property value exceeds the latest valuation by approximately 10%
