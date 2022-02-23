(PLX AI) – Iberdrola FY EBITDA EUR 12,005.7 million vs. estimate EUR 11,200 million.FY revenue EUR 39,113.5 million vs. estimate EUR 37,135 millionGross investments continue to accelerate, reaching a record figure of almost EUR 10,000 million (EUR …

Iberdrola Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected

