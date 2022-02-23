Bankinter Sells 50.01% Stake in Insurance Business to Liberty Seguros
(PLX AI) – Bankinter and Liberty Seguros sign a new bancassurance deal.Bankinter and Liberty Seguros have reached an agreement to jointly develop the Insurance business through the company 'Bankinter Liberty Hogar y Auto', which will focus its …
- Bankinter and Liberty Seguros have reached an agreement to jointly develop the Insurance business through the company 'Bankinter Liberty Hogar y Auto', which will focus its activity on the marketing of products and services in these two lines of business
- Through this operation, subject to receiving the corresponding regulatory authorizations, Liberty acquires 50.01% of the company from Bankinter, already created and previously registered by the financial entity, leaving the bank with the remaining 49.99%
