checkAd

Credit Suisse Investment Groups Will Execute Issues in Q2 to Strengthen Portfolios

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says issues planned for the investment groups CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial and CSA Real Estate Switzerland.The opening of the CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial with a volume of CHF 250 million will commence on …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says issues planned for the investment groups CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial and CSA Real Estate Switzerland.
  • The opening of the CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial with a volume of CHF 250 million will commence on April 25, 2022
  • Subscriptions will be open to all tax-exempt pension funds domiciled in Switzerland
  • In the case of the capital increase of the CSA Real Estate Switzerland, which will have a maximum volume of CHF 350 million, existing investors can participate during the subscription period from May 9 to 13, 2022
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Investment Groups Will Execute Issues in Q2 to Strengthen Portfolios (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse says issues planned for the investment groups CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial and CSA Real Estate Switzerland.The opening of the CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial with a volume of CHF 250 million will commence on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
Cummins Buys Meritor for $3.7 Billion
Jungheinrich Gets Contract for New Warehouse for V-Zug
Iberdrola Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected
Tomra Systems Q4 EBITA NOK 535 Million vs. Estimate NOK 537 Million
Medtronic Sees Q4 Revenue Growth 5.5%, Adj. EPS $1.56-1.58
ASM International Q4 Operating Result EUR 131.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 135 Million
ICE Invests in Blockchain Company tZERO
Puma Q4 EBIT EUR 65 Million vs. Estimate EUR 48 Million
Titel
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Composites Falls 5% on Soft Guidance, Higher Costs
Kraft Heinz Seen Rising on Earnings Beat, Strong Pricing
Frontline Q4 Net Income $19.8 Million After DNK Payment
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform