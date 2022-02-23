Hochtief Australia Offers AU$ 22 per CIMIC Share It Doesn't Already Own
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief approves submission of the unconditional and final off-market takeover offer to the outstanding shareholders of CIMIC by HOCHTIEF Australia.
- Hochtief Australia takeover offer to acquire each CIMIC share for AU$ 22 cash per CIMIC share
- Already holds 78.58% stake
- Maximum amount is about EUR 940 million
