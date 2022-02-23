Tomra Falls 6% as Increasing Costs Overshadow Revenue Beat
(PLX AI) – Tomra shares were down 6% in early trading as increasing costs overshadowed a revenue beat, analysts said. Q4 revenue of NOK 3,050 million was better than NOK 2,900 million expected, but EBITA missed at NOK 535 million vs. consensus NOK …
- Q4 revenue of NOK 3,050 million was better than NOK 2,900 million expected, but EBITA missed at NOK 535 million vs. consensus NOK 537 million
- The revenue beat was driven by all segments, but EBITA margin was hit particularly in Collection Solutions, which came in 2 percentage points below consensus, Carnegie said
- Costs estimates are likely to come up for 2022 and 2023, Carnegie said
