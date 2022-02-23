Catena Media Drops 5% on Lower-Than-Expected Sports Revenues, Increased Costs
(PLX AI) – Catena Media fell 5% after earnings missed expectations amid lower-than-expected sports revenues and increased costs. Q4 revenue was EUR 32 million vs estimate of EUR 35 million, with Adj. EBITDA EUR 13 million vs. estimate EUR 17 …
- (PLX AI) – Catena Media fell 5% after earnings missed expectations amid lower-than-expected sports revenues and increased costs.
- Q4 revenue was EUR 32 million vs estimate of EUR 35 million, with Adj. EBITDA EUR 13 million vs. estimate EUR 17 million
- Increased costs reflect investments in North America, technology, and European casino products
- The company says it is investing strongly in growth in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and parts of Africa
- Sees N. America revenue surpassing $100 million this year, with New York likely to be its largest sports market going forward
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0