RaySearch Soars 20% After Record Orders. Lower Cost Outlook
- (PLX AI) – RaySearch shares soared 20% after the company reported a record level of orders and forecast lower costs than expected.
- Q4 orders were SEK 345 million, overshadowing a larger-than-expected operating loss for the quarter
- Order intake was up 44%
- The company also guided for flat cost development this year, while analysts expected costs to increase by SEK 50 million
