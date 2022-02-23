Campari 2021 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q4 Intensified Cost Inflation

(PLX AI) – Campari FY revenue EUR 2,172.7 million vs. estimate EUR 2,141 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 435.2 million vs. estimate EUR 439 millionEBIT-adjusted organic growth of 2.1%in the Q4, -230 bps dilution, reflecting mainly the enhanced A&P in …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer