Campari 2021 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q4 Intensified Cost Inflation
(PLX AI) – Campari FY revenue EUR 2,172.7 million vs. estimate EUR 2,141 million.FY adjusted EBIT EUR 435.2 million vs. estimate EUR 439 millionEBIT-adjusted organic growth of 2.1%in the Q4, -230 bps dilution, reflecting mainly the enhanced A&P in …
- (PLX AI) – Campari FY revenue EUR 2,172.7 million vs. estimate EUR 2,141 million.
- FY adjusted EBIT EUR 435.2 million vs. estimate EUR 439 million
- EBIT-adjusted organic growth of +2.1%in the Q4, -230 bps dilution, reflecting mainly the enhanced A&P in the peak season and the intensified cost inflation
- Campari dividend EUR 0.06
