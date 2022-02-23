Sanofi, GSK to Seek Regulatory Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine
(PLX AI) – Sanofi and GSK to seek regulatory authorization for COVID-19 vaccine.Will submit data from both their booster and Phase 3 efficacy trials as the basis for regulatory applications for a COVID-19 vaccineThe companies are in discussions with …
- (PLX AI) – Sanofi and GSK to seek regulatory authorization for COVID-19 vaccine.
- Will submit data from both their booster and Phase 3 efficacy trials as the basis for regulatory applications for a COVID-19 vaccine
- The companies are in discussions with regulatory authorities, including the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0