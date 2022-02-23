Hochtief Earnings Better Than Expected; Sees 2022 Profit EUR 475-520 Million
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief Q4 revenue EUR 5,789.3 million vs. estimate EUR 5,463 million.
- Q4 net income EUR 131.5 million
- Q4 EBITDA EUR 286.3 million vs. estimate EUR 168 million
- Q4 EBITDA margin 4.9%
- Q4 orders EUR 7,674 million
- Outlook FY net profit EUR 475-520 million
- Says positive outlook supported by strong order backlog
- 2021 dividend proposal EUR 1,91 per share; unchanged payout ratio 65% of nominal net profit
