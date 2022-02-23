Lowe's Sees 2022 Sales of $97-99 Billion
(PLX AI) – Lowe's Q4 EPS USD 1.78.Outlook FY revenue USD 97,000-99,000 million53rd week expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billionComparable sales expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%Gross …
- (PLX AI) – Lowe's Q4 EPS USD 1.78.
- Outlook FY revenue USD 97,000-99,000 million
- 53rd week expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion
- Comparable sales expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%
- Gross margin rate up slightly compared to prior year
- Operating margin seen at 12.8-13%
- Diluted earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60
- Capex $2 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0