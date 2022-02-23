checkAd

Lufthansa Adds 50 Flights from Frankfurt, Munich on Strong Easter Travel Demand

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa says strong demand for travel during Easter vacation leads to airline offering more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich.From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa says strong demand for travel during Easter vacation leads to airline offering more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich.
  • From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal and Larnaca
  • From Munich more than 20 additional flights to Faro, Heraklion, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca
  • The easing of travel restrictions across Europe is giving Lufthansa a noticeable surge in booking demand for the Easter vacation, the airline said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 7,85, was eine Steigerung von +4,85% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Lufthansa Adds 50 Flights from Frankfurt, Munich on Strong Easter Travel Demand (PLX AI) – Lufthansa says strong demand for travel during Easter vacation leads to airline offering more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich.From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
Iberdrola Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected
Tomra Systems Q4 EBITA NOK 535 Million vs. Estimate NOK 537 Million
Campari 2021 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q4 Intensified Cost Inflation
ASM International Q4 Operating Result EUR 131.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 135 Million
ICE Invests in Blockchain Company tZERO
Puma Q4 EBIT EUR 65 Million vs. Estimate EUR 48 Million
Sanofi, GSK to Seek Regulatory Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine
Cadence Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus; Sees Growth in Q1 to $850-870 Million
Titel
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Composites Falls 5% on Soft Guidance, Higher Costs
Kraft Heinz Seen Rising on Earnings Beat, Strong Pricing
Frontline Q4 Net Income $19.8 Million After DNK Payment
Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform