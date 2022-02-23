Lufthansa Adds 50 Flights from Frankfurt, Munich on Strong Easter Travel Demand
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa says strong demand for travel during Easter vacation leads to airline offering more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich.From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal …
- From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal and Larnaca
- From Munich more than 20 additional flights to Faro, Heraklion, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca
- The easing of travel restrictions across Europe is giving Lufthansa a noticeable surge in booking demand for the Easter vacation, the airline said
