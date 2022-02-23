Molson Coors Q4 Earnings Below Consensus; Sees Mid Single-Digit Sales Increase in 2022
(PLX AI) – Molson Coors Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.81 vs. estimate USD 0.86.Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 457.3 million vs. estimate USD 483 millionNet sales growth from higher financial volumes, positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by …
- (PLX AI) – Molson Coors Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.81 vs. estimate USD 0.86.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 457.3 million vs. estimate USD 483 million
- Net sales growth from higher financial volumes, positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by cost inflation mainly on input materials and transportation costs and higher MG&A spend
- Q4 net income USD 80 million
- Outlook for 2022 Net sales: mid single-digit increase versus 2021 on a constant currency basis
- Underlying income (loss) before income taxes: high single-digit increase compared to 2021 on a constant currency basis
- Underlying free cash flow: $1.0 billion, plus or minus 10%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0