TJX Q4 Sales Miss Expectations; Sees 1-3% Growth in Q1
(PLX AI) – TJX Q4 sales USD 13,900 million vs. estimate USD 14,200 million.TJX First quarter U.S. comparable store sales to be up 1% to 3% TJX First quarter diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.58 to $.61For the full year Fiscal 2023, …
- (PLX AI) – TJX Q4 sales USD 13,900 million vs. estimate USD 14,200 million.
- TJX First quarter U.S. comparable store sales to be up 1% to 3%
- TJX First quarter diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.58 to $.61
- For the full year Fiscal 2023, the Company is planning U.S. comparable store sales to be up 3% to 4%
- Company is not providing full year Fiscal 2023 diluted earnings per share guidance given the current uncertainty around how long elevated expense pressures may persist
