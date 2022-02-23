checkAd

K+S Terminates CFO Agreement; Chairman Takes Over Position Temporarily

(PLX AI) – K S Chief Financial Officer Thorsten Boeckers to leave and end of February.K S Chairman Burkhard Lohr will be interim CFOK S appointed Christian H. Meyer new Chief Financial Officer from spring 2023Says Meyer is a renowned financial …

  • (PLX AI) – K+S Chief Financial Officer Thorsten Boeckers to leave and end of February.
  • K+S Chairman Burkhard Lohr will be interim CFO
  • K+S appointed Christian H. Meyer new Chief Financial Officer from spring 2023
  • Says Meyer is a renowned financial expert with many years of experience as an auditor and tax advisor

Autor: PLX AI
