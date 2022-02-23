K+S Terminates CFO Agreement; Chairman Takes Over Position Temporarily
(PLX AI) – K S Chief Financial Officer Thorsten Boeckers to leave and end of February.K S Chairman Burkhard Lohr will be interim CFOK S appointed Christian H. Meyer new Chief Financial Officer from spring 2023Says Meyer is a renowned financial …
- (PLX AI) – K+S Chief Financial Officer Thorsten Boeckers to leave and end of February.
- K+S Chairman Burkhard Lohr will be interim CFO
- K+S appointed Christian H. Meyer new Chief Financial Officer from spring 2023
- Says Meyer is a renowned financial expert with many years of experience as an auditor and tax advisor
