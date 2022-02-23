checkAd

SP Group Revenue in Line, EBITDA & Pretax Below Estimates

(PLX AI) – SP Group FY revenue DKK 2,480.9 million vs. estimate DKK 2,481 million.FY EBITDA DKK 422.8 million vs. estimate DKK 433 millionFY pretax profit DKK 257.8 million vs. estimate DKK 267 millionCEO says all of our 30 plants are operating and …

  • (PLX AI) – SP Group FY revenue DKK 2,480.9 million vs. estimate DKK 2,481 million.
  • FY EBITDA DKK 422.8 million vs. estimate DKK 433 million
  • FY pretax profit DKK 257.8 million vs. estimate DKK 267 million
  • CEO says all of our 30 plants are operating and have access to the raw materials they need, and all our sales offices are open for business
  • We have benefited from our exposure to relatively resilient industries, and we have grown our sales to the healthcare, food-related and other demanding industries
  • We have continued to pursue our dedicated M&A strategy -- committed to retaining our role as industry consolidators as and when value-adding opportunities
  • arise


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

SP Group Revenue in Line, EBITDA & Pretax Below Estimates (PLX AI) – SP Group FY revenue DKK 2,480.9 million vs. estimate DKK 2,481 million.FY EBITDA DKK 422.8 million vs. estimate DKK 433 millionFY pretax profit DKK 257.8 million vs. estimate DKK 267 millionCEO says all of our 30 plants are operating and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
Iberdrola Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected
Campari 2021 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q4 Intensified Cost Inflation
Sanofi, GSK to Seek Regulatory Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine
Tomra Systems Q4 EBITA NOK 535 Million vs. Estimate NOK 537 Million
ASM International Q4 Operating Result EUR 131.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 135 Million
K+S Terminates CFO Agreement; Chairman Takes Over Position Temporarily
ICE Invests in Blockchain Company tZERO
Puma Q4 EBIT EUR 65 Million vs. Estimate EUR 48 Million
Titel
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Composites Falls 5% on Soft Guidance, Higher Costs
Frontline Q4 Net Income $19.8 Million After DNK Payment
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform