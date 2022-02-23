SP Group Revenue in Line, EBITDA & Pretax Below Estimates
(PLX AI) – SP Group FY revenue DKK 2,480.9 million vs. estimate DKK 2,481 million.FY EBITDA DKK 422.8 million vs. estimate DKK 433 millionFY pretax profit DKK 257.8 million vs. estimate DKK 267 millionCEO says all of our 30 plants are operating and …
- (PLX AI) – SP Group FY revenue DKK 2,480.9 million vs. estimate DKK 2,481 million.
- FY EBITDA DKK 422.8 million vs. estimate DKK 433 million
- FY pretax profit DKK 257.8 million vs. estimate DKK 267 million
- CEO says all of our 30 plants are operating and have access to the raw materials they need, and all our sales offices are open for business
- We have benefited from our exposure to relatively resilient industries, and we have grown our sales to the healthcare, food-related and other demanding industries
- We have continued to pursue our dedicated M&A strategy -- committed to retaining our role as industry consolidators as and when value-adding opportunities
- arise
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0