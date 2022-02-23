Takkt Says Haniel Boosts Stake to 59.45% from 50.25%
(PLX AI) – Takkt says Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (FHC) informed us today that its shareholding in TAKKT AG amounted to 59.45 percent of TAKKT shares as of December 31 last yearAt the end of 2020, FHC's shareholding was 50.25 percent
