(PLX AI) – Booking Q4 adjusted net income USD 654 million vs. estimate USD 560 million.Q4 revenue USD 3,000 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD 940 million vs. estimate USD 797 millionDespite the negative impact on travel …

Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer