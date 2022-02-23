Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Booking Q4 adjusted net income USD 654 million vs. estimate USD 560 million.
- Q4 revenue USD 3,000 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 940 million vs. estimate USD 797 million
- Despite the negative impact on travel from the Omicron wave at the end of the fourth quarter, we delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA results that were better than our expectations for the quarter, CEO said
- Sees improvement in bookings we have seen so far in the first quarter of 2022
