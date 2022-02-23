Orphazyme Says Arimoclomol Unlikely to Be Approved Next Month by EMA
- (PLX AI) – Orphazyme notified by the CHMP of a negative trend vote on the MAA for arimoclomol in NPC.
- The trend vote indicates that the CHMP's current orientation is to not approve arimoclomol when it convenes by the end of March 2022
- Orphazyme considers it unlikely that this position will change before the formal vote is undertaken next month.
