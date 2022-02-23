Lemonade Q4 Adj. EBITDA Loss Widens as Expenses Rise
- (PLX AI) – Lemonade Q4 revenue USD 41 million.
- Q4 net income USD -70.3 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD -51.2 million; the loss is USD 21.5 million bigger than a year ago
- Company says it's primarily due to increased operating expenses
- Q1 guidance: In force premium at March 31 of $405 - $410 million
- Gross earned premium of $92 - $94 million
- Revenue of $41 - $43 million
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(70) - $(65) million
- Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $20 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $2 million
