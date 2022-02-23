checkAd

Coterra Energy Sees 2022 Capex $1,400-1,500 Million

(PLX AI) – Coterra Energy 2022 Outlook capital investment between $1,400 and $1,500 million.Coterra Energy 2022 capital investment is less than 35 percent of projected cash flow from operating activitiesCoterra Energy 2022 free cash flow (non-GAAP) …

  • (PLX AI) – Coterra Energy 2022 Outlook capital investment between $1,400 and $1,500 million.
  • Coterra Energy 2022 capital investment is less than 35 percent of projected cash flow from operating activities
  • Coterra Energy 2022 free cash flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $3 billion at recent strip prices
  • Coterra Energy 2022 Guiding to combined company 4 and 10 percent annual oil volume growth
  • Coterra Energy 2022 Guiding approximately 3 percent total equivalent production decline
