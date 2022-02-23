checkAd

Orkla Health Buys Healthspam for GBP 65 Million

(PLX AI) – Orkla Health acquires Healthspan for GBP 65 million.Healthspan Group Limited is a leading supplier of dietary supplements in the British marketIn 2021, Healthspan had a turnover of GBP 50.0 million and normalised profit of GBP 4.7 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Orkla Health acquires Healthspan for GBP 65 million.
  • Healthspan Group Limited is a leading supplier of dietary supplements in the British market
  • In 2021, Healthspan had a turnover of GBP 50.0 million and normalised profit of GBP 4.7 million (EBITDA). Most of the turnover comes from Great Britain
  • The agreement includes the possibility of up to GBP 20 million of additional purchase price depending on the company's results (EBITDA) in the next two financial years
PLX AI
