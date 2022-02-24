Andritz Gets Order at Japanese Biomass Plant
- Order from the HITACHI ZOSEN Corporation in Japan to supply a 52.7-MW PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler on EPS basis
- The boiler will be part of the biomass power plant in Fukuyama
- Start-up is planned for 2025
