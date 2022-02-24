Novo Nordisk Now Has Enough Supply for Those Already Prescribed Wegovy, but Not New Patients
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says there is enough supply fo all five dose strengths of Wegovy for all who have already been prescribed Wegovy in the United States.
- Current patients should continue with their treatment plan, company says
- Says some pharmacies may continue to experience normal delays from time to time
- Still says doctors should refrain from starting new patients on Wegovy
- Advertising is paused
- Says for those who are waiting to start treatment with Wegovy, we remain on track to meet our target to fully supply the market in the second half of 2022
