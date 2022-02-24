checkAd

Takkt Q4 EBITDA EUR 30.5 Million

(PLX AI) – Takkt Q4 EBITDA margin 9.6%.Q4 EPS EUR 0.24Q4 sales EUR 317.5 millionQ4 EBITDA EUR 30.5 millionQ4 EBIT EUR 20.2 millionCEO says Without the global supply chain difficulties, we would have been able to post even stronger growthSays are now …

  • (PLX AI) – Takkt Q4 EBITDA margin 9.6%.
  • Q4 EPS EUR 0.24
  • Q4 sales EUR 317.5 million
  • Q4 EBITDA EUR 30.5 million
  • Q4 EBIT EUR 20.2 million
  • CEO says Without the global supply chain difficulties, we would have been able to post even stronger growth
  • Says are now optimistic about the future and want to continue driving growth
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Takkt Q4 EBITDA EUR 30.5 Million (PLX AI) – Takkt Q4 EBITDA margin 9.6%.Q4 EPS EUR 0.24Q4 sales EUR 317.5 millionQ4 EBITDA EUR 30.5 millionQ4 EBIT EUR 20.2 millionCEO says Without the global supply chain difficulties, we would have been able to post even stronger growthSays are now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Campari 2021 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q4 Intensified Cost Inflation
Sanofi, GSK to Seek Regulatory Approval for Covid-19 Vaccine
Iberdrola Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected
K+S Terminates CFO Agreement; Chairman Takes Over Position Temporarily
Tomra Falls 6% as Increasing Costs Overshadow Revenue Beat
Lufthansa Adds 50 Flights from Frankfurt, Munich on Strong Easter Travel Demand
Catena Media Drops 5% on Lower-Than-Expected Sports Revenues, Increased Costs
Hochtief Australia Offers AU$ 22 per CIMIC Share It Doesn't Already Own
Puma Q4 EBIT EUR 65 Million vs. Estimate EUR 48 Million
Ebay Q4 GMV Better Than Expected; Sees Q1 Revenue $2.43-2.48 Billion
Titel
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Composites Falls 5% on Soft Guidance, Higher Costs
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
Eolus Q4 Pretax Loss SEK 9 Million; Proposes SEK 1.50 Dividend
Einhell Buys 66% of Outillages King Canada
Nibe 2021 Earnings in Line with Expectations
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform