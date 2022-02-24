FACC Targets Tripling Operating EBIT
(PLX AI) – FACC FY revenue EUR 497.6 million.FY EBIT EUR 4.3 millionFACC Outlook 2022 above-average revenue growth of approximately 10% expectedEBIT is set to develop in line with this positive trend, and will be in the low double-digit million euro …
- (PLX AI) – FACC FY revenue EUR 497.6 million.
- FY EBIT EUR 4.3 million
- FACC Outlook 2022 above-average revenue growth of approximately 10% expected
- EBIT is set to develop in line with this positive trend, and will be in the low double-digit million euro range, it said
- FACC says is able to profit from the increasing demand in the short and medium-haul aircraft segment and its business jet projects, signing contracts with a total value in excess of USD 1 billion in 2021
