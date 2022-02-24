Bouygues Sees 2022 Rising Sales, Current Operating Profit
(PLX AI) – Bouygues FY net income EUR 1,125 million.FY current operating profit EUR 1,693 millionFY revenue EUR 37,589 millionFor 2022, Bouygues Telecom targets:Growth in sales from services estimated at around 5%An increase in EBITDA after Leases …
- (PLX AI) – Bouygues FY net income EUR 1,125 million.
- FY current operating profit EUR 1,693 million
- FY revenue EUR 37,589 million
- For 2022, Bouygues Telecom targets:
- Growth in sales from services estimated at around 5%
- An increase in EBITDA after Leases of around 7% in a context of higher expenditure due to the faster roll-out in fixed and improvements to mobile network capacity
- Gross capital expenditure confirmed at €1.5 billion (excluding 5G frequencies)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0