Duerr Sees Revenue up to EUR 3.9-4.2 Billion This Year
(PLX AI) – Duerr Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,900-4,200 million.FY revenue in 2021 EUR 3,536.7 million vs. estimate EUR 3,600 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 6.5-7.5%Order intake should reach a high €4,100 to €4,400 million again in 2022, company saysThe …
- (PLX AI) – Duerr Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,900-4,200 million.
- FY revenue in 2021 EUR 3,536.7 million vs. estimate EUR 3,600 million
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 6.5-7.5%
- Order intake should reach a high €4,100 to €4,400 million again in 2022, company says
- The target for free cash flow stands at €50 to €100 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0