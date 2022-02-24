(PLX AI) – Duerr Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,900-4,200 million.FY revenue in 2021 EUR 3,536.7 million vs. estimate EUR 3,600 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 6.5-7.5%Order intake should reach a high €4,100 to €4,400 million again in 2022, company saysThe …

Duerr Sees Revenue up to EUR 3.9-4.2 Billion This Year

