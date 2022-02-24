ISS 2021 Revenue Above Expectations; Sees Organic Growth Above 2% This Year
(PLX AI) – ISS FY organic growth 2%.ISS 2022 organic growth is expected to be above 2%.ISS 2022 operating margin is expected to be above 3.5% ISS 2022 Free cash flow is expected above DKK 1.3 billionFY revenue DKK 71,363 million vs. estimate DKK …
- (PLX AI) – ISS FY organic growth 2%.
- ISS 2022 organic growth is expected to be above 2%.
- ISS 2022 operating margin is expected to be above 3.5%
- ISS 2022 Free cash flow is expected above DKK 1.3 billion
- FY revenue DKK 71,363 million vs. estimate DKK 69,650 million
- FY adjusted EBIT DKK 1,776 million
