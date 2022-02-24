Better Collective Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates on Large NDC Increase, Low Sports Win Margin
- (PLX AI) – Better Collective Q4 organic growth 25%.
- Q4 revenue EUR 52.8 million vs. estimate EUR 57 million
- The continued large increase in NDCs sent on revenue share contracts has significantly increased future recurring revenue (in Publishing business) but also had a short term dampening effect on revenue and earnings, company said
- Combined with an exceptionally low sports win margin, we have estimated an effect of approximately EUR 6 million in the quarter compared to historical average, it said
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 16.3 million
