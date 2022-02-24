New Work to Pay Special Dividend After Earnings
(PLX AI) – New Work FY EBITDA EUR 97.3 million.FY net income EUR 39.3 millionFY revenue EUR 290.9 millionTo increase the regular dividend by 8 percent from EUR 2.59 per share to EUR 2.80 per shareTo pay additional special dividend distribution of …
- (PLX AI) – New Work FY EBITDA EUR 97.3 million.
- FY net income EUR 39.3 million
- FY revenue EUR 290.9 million
- To increase the regular dividend by 8 percent from EUR 2.59 per share to EUR 2.80 per share
- To pay additional special dividend distribution of EUR 3.56 per share
- Says New Work's liquid assets of EUR 116.6 million as of the end of 2021 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy
