Bayer Plans Finerenone Phase 2 Study in Combination with Empagliflozin

(PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase II study investigating the initial combination therapy with empagliflozin in patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.The Phase II CONFIDENCE study will …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer extends clinical development program for finerenone with Phase II study investigating the initial combination therapy with empagliflozin in patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.
  • The Phase II CONFIDENCE study will investigate the effect of the simultaneous initiation of combination therapy with finerenone and the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin in patients with CKD and T2D
  • The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate that the simultaneous initiation and combined use of finerenone and empagliflozin is superior to either empagliflozin alone, or finerenone alone, in reducing urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR)
  • The primary outcome is the relative change from baseline in UACR at 180 days in the combination therapy group vs the monotherapy groups


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
