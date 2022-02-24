Adevinta Drops More Than 6% on Earnings Miss, Soft Guidance
(PLX AI) – Adevinta shares fell more than 6% at the open after fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations and guidance for 2022 was soft, analysts said.Q4 EBITDA was EUR 124 million vs. estimate EUR 142 million, while revenue was EUR 394 million …
- (PLX AI) – Adevinta shares fell more than 6% at the open after fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations and guidance for 2022 was soft, analysts said.
- Q4 EBITDA was EUR 124 million vs. estimate EUR 142 million, while revenue was EUR 394 million vs. estimate EUR 416 million
- FY 2022 expectations where given in a temporarily challenging market environment, the company said, with low double-digit revenue growth in core markets
- Also sees underlying EBITDA in the range of €575m to €600m excluding discontinued operations and €585-610m including discontinued operations
- This implies a cut to consensus of 7-8%, since it excludes share-based compensation, analysts at SEB said
- This was poorly communicated and raises questions on the long-term guidance: SEB
- The CEO retiring in February next year is also surprising, Carnegie said
