Orphazyme Drops 24% After Saying Arimoclomol Unlikely to Be Approved

(PLX AI) – Orphazyme shares sank 24% in Copenhage after the company said last night the EMA will likely not approve its Arimoclomol drug.Orphazyme was notified by the CHMP of a negative trend vote on the MAA for arimoclomol in NPC, which indicates …

  • (PLX AI) – Orphazyme shares sank 24% in Copenhage after the company said last night the EMA will likely not approve its Arimoclomol drug.
  • Orphazyme was notified by the CHMP of a negative trend vote on the MAA for arimoclomol in NPC, which indicates that the CHMP's current orientation is to not approve arimoclomol when it convenes by the end of March 2022
  • This news does not come as a surprise to us as arimoclomol has not achieved statistical significance on any of its primary endpoints for the various indications it
  • pursued, analysts at Bank of America said
  • BofA maintains an underperform rating on Orphazyme, with a price target of $1


Autor: PLX AI
