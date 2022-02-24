(PLX AI) – American Electric Power 2022 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range increased to $4.87 to $5.07 per share.American Electric Power Long-term growth rate raised to 6-7%, FFO-to-debt target increased to 14-15%American Electric Power …

AEP Raises Guidance, Starts Sale of Portion of Unregulated Business

