Recordati FY Earnings in Line with Consensus; Sees Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – FY revenue EUR 1,580 million vs. estimate EUR 1,578 millionFY EBITDA EUR 602 million vs. estimate EUR 603 millionRecordati 2022 objectives continued growth in revenue, EBITDA, adjusted net incomeOutlook 2022 revenue between € 1,720 and € …
- (PLX AI) – FY revenue EUR 1,580 million vs. estimate EUR 1,578 million
- FY EBITDA EUR 602 million vs. estimate EUR 603 million
- Recordati 2022 objectives continued growth in revenue, EBITDA, adjusted net income
- Outlook 2022 revenue between € 1,720 and € 1,780 million, EBITDA between € 630 and € 660 million, and adjusted net income between € 450 and € 470 million
- Targets will be updated after completing EUSA acquisition
