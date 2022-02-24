(PLX AI) – FY revenue EUR 1,580 million vs. estimate EUR 1,578 millionFY EBITDA EUR 602 million vs. estimate EUR 603 millionRecordati 2022 objectives continued growth in revenue, EBITDA, adjusted net incomeOutlook 2022 revenue between € 1,720 and € …

Recordati FY Earnings in Line with Consensus; Sees Growth in 2022

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer