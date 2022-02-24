checkAd

Abbvie Successful Phase 3 Study for Upadacitinib in Patients with Crohn's Disease

(PLX AI) – Abbvie Second Phase 3 Induction Study Confirms Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) Improved Clinical and Endoscopic Outcomes in Patients with Crohn's Disease.In U-EXCEL, the second of two Phase 3 induction studies, a significantly higher proportion of …

  • (PLX AI) – Abbvie Second Phase 3 Induction Study Confirms Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) Improved Clinical and Endoscopic Outcomes in Patients with Crohn's Disease.
  • In U-EXCEL, the second of two Phase 3 induction studies, a significantly higher proportion of patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease treated with upadacitinib (45 mg once daily for induction) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response, compared to placebo at week 12
