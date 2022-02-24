Tennant Q4 Earnings Below Expectations, but Outlook Higher Than Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Tennant Q4 sales USD 276.4 million vs. estimate USD 281 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 28.4 million vs. estimate USD 29 million
- Q4 net income USD 7.9 million
- Outlook FY sales USD 1,125-1,170 million; consensus USD 1,134 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 4.5-8.5%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.4-5; consensus USD 4.22
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 145-160 million; consensus USD 140 million
- Outlook FY capex USD 25-30 million
- CEO says demand for our products has risen to pre-pandemic levels and our strong performance in 2021 demonstrates our ability to execute in this environment, positioning us to deliver on our 2022 expectations
