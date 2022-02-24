Genmab, Seagen Phase 2 Trial of Tisotumab Vedoti in Neck Cancer Shows Promising Preliminary Antitumor Activity
(PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen give data on phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TIVDAK) as a monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line …
- (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen give data on phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TIVDAK) as a monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line platinum-containing regimen and a checkpoint inhibitor.
- Early results showed tisotumab vedotin demonstrated a manageable safety profile and promising preliminary antitumor activity in this patient population with the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) per investigator, achieved by 16 percent of patients
- Findings will be presented as part of a plenary session at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium on February 25
- Demonstrates the value of exploring this potential use further in the innovaTV 207 trial, according to David S. Hong, M.D., deputy chair of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and lead investigator
- Genmab CEO says initial data results are encouraging and underscore the importance of our ongoing clinical trial program that will assess the potential utility of tisotumab vedotin in various cancers
