checkAd

Genmab, Seagen Phase 2 Trial of Tisotumab Vedoti in Neck Cancer Shows Promising Preliminary Antitumor Activity

(PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen give data on phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TIVDAK) as a monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen give data on phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TIVDAK) as a monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line platinum-containing regimen and a checkpoint inhibitor.
  • Early results showed tisotumab vedotin demonstrated a manageable safety profile and promising preliminary antitumor activity in this patient population with the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) per investigator, achieved by 16 percent of patients
  • Findings will be presented as part of a plenary session at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium on February 25
  • Demonstrates the value of exploring this potential use further in the innovaTV 207 trial, according to David S. Hong, M.D., deputy chair of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and lead investigator
  • Genmab CEO says initial data results are encouraging and underscore the importance of our ongoing clinical trial program that will assess the potential utility of tisotumab vedotin in various cancers


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 282,56$, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  27   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Genmab, Seagen Phase 2 Trial of Tisotumab Vedoti in Neck Cancer Shows Promising Preliminary Antitumor Activity (PLX AI) – Genmab and Seagen give data on phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TIVDAK) as a monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Q4 Adj. EBITDA Loss Widens as Expenses Rise
Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Orphazyme Drops 24% After Saying Arimoclomol Unlikely to Be Approved
MPC Container Ships Q4 EBITDA USD 1,100 Million vs. Estimate USD 119 Million
Ebay Q4 GMV Better Than Expected; Sees Q1 Revenue $2.43-2.48 Billion
Under Armour to Start $500 Million Share Buyback
Mercedes-Benz Sees 2022 Revenue Slightly Above 2021 for Continuing Operations
Orkla Health Buys Healthspam for GBP 65 Million
Coterra Energy Sees 2022 Capex $1,400-1,500 Million
Aixtron Q4 EBIT EUR 57.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 51 Million
Titel
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
Eolus Q4 Pretax Loss SEK 9 Million; Proposes SEK 1.50 Dividend
EDF FY EBITDA EUR 18,005 Million vs. Estimate EUR 17,880 Million
Stadler Rail Gets Order for 14 Battery-Operated Trains from DB Regio
Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform