(PLX AI) – Volkswagen AG resolves examination of a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.Volkswagen envisaged to divide the share capital of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG into 50% preferred shares and 50% ordinary shares in case of an …

Volkswagen Details Possible Porsche IPO; 49% of Proceeds to Be Paid as Special Dividend

