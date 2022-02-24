checkAd

Volkswagen Details Possible Porsche IPO; 49% of Proceeds to Be Paid as Special Dividend

  • Volkswagen envisaged to divide the share capital of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG into 50% preferred shares and 50% ordinary shares in case of an IPO
  • Volkswagen envisaged to place up to 25% of the preferred shares on the capital market in the course of the possible IPO
  • Volkswagen: Porsche Automobil Holding SE would acquire 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG from Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen would use the proceeds from a possible IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG to finance the industrial and technological transformation of the Volkswagen Group and its further growth
  • Volkswagen would propose special dividend in the event of a successful IPO amounting to 49% of the total gross proceeds
  • Volkswagen employees will participate in the success of the Group in the form of an employee participation programme (approx. EUR 2,000.- per employee


