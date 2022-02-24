checkAd

Occidental Q4 Profits Much Better Than Expected on High Oil Prices

(PLX AI) – Occidental Q4 net income USD 1,300 million.Q4 EPS USD 1.37Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.48 vs. estimate USD 1.1Occidental Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $2.1 billionQ4 adjusted net income USD 1,400 …

  • (PLX AI) – Occidental Q4 net income USD 1,300 million.
  • Q4 EPS USD 1.37
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.48 vs. estimate USD 1.1
  • Occidental Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $2.1 billion
  • Q4 adjusted net income USD 1,400 million vs. estimate USD 1,115 million
  • Occidental's focus on operational efficiencies in the fourth quarter enabled us to leverage the increases in commodity prices to further improve our balance sheet and liquidity position, and set us on a path toward continued debt reduction and the implementation of a new shareholder return framework in 2022, CEO said
