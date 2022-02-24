(PLX AI) – Occidental Q4 net income USD 1,300 million.Q4 EPS USD 1.37Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.48 vs. estimate USD 1.1Occidental Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $2.1 billionQ4 adjusted net income USD 1,400 …

Occidental Q4 Profits Much Better Than Expected on High Oil Prices

