Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
(PLX AI) – Block Q4 revenue USD 4,080 million vs. estimate USD 4,040 million.Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 184 million vs. estimate USD 143 millionBlock Q4 cash app gross profit $518 million Says Global expansion is one of Square’s key strategic priorities …
- (PLX AI) – Block Q4 revenue USD 4,080 million vs. estimate USD 4,040 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 184 million vs. estimate USD 143 million
- Block Q4 cash app gross profit $518 million
- Says Global expansion is one of Square’s key strategic priorities in 2022 given the significant market opportunity: Despite the impact of various
- pronounced regional restrictions, gross profit in the fourth quarter in markets outside the U.S. represented 9% of Square gross profit, up 60% year over year and 63% on a two-year CAGR basis
