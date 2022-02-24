checkAd

Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022

(PLX AI) – Block Q4 revenue USD 4,080 million vs. estimate USD 4,040 million.Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 184 million vs. estimate USD 143 millionBlock Q4 cash app gross profit $518 million Says Global expansion is one of Square’s key strategic priorities …

  • (PLX AI) – Block Q4 revenue USD 4,080 million vs. estimate USD 4,040 million.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 184 million vs. estimate USD 143 million
  • Block Q4 cash app gross profit $518 million
  • Says Global expansion is one of Square’s key strategic priorities in 2022 given the significant market opportunity: Despite the impact of various
  • pronounced regional restrictions, gross profit in the fourth quarter in markets outside the U.S. represented 9% of Square gross profit, up 60% year over year and 63% on a two-year CAGR basis

Autor: PLX AI
