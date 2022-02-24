Universal Health 2022 Guidance Ahead of Consensus
(PLX AI) – Universal Health Q4 adjusted net income USD 235.1 million.Q4 revenue USD 3,275 millionQ4 net income USD 464.5 million2022 Outlook FY adj. EPS $11.90-12.90; consensus was $12.242022 Outlook FY revenue $13.424-13.694 billion
