(PLX AI) – AES FY adjusted EPS USD 1.52 vs. estimate USD 1.52.AES Announces Intent to Exit Coal by 2025Reaffirms 7% to 9% Annualized Growth Target Through 2025FY EPS USD -0.62Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EPS USD 1.55-1.65; consensus USD 1.63

AES FY Adj. EPS in Line; 2022 Outlook Slightly Under Consensus

